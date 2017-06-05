Sound Advice: Sarah Jarosz
If there was ever a textbook example of a musical prodigy, Sarah Jarosz would certainly fit the bill. The native Texan - born in Austin, raised in Wimberley - learned to play the mandolin at 10 and quickly followed by picking up guitar, clawhammer banjo and octave mandolin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|16 hr
|Retired Hippie
|5
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|21 hr
|Vlad
|729
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|21 hr
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|bored
|Jun 4
|Nightrider89
|3
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Jun 3
|POPS
|1
|Officer Tensing Trial
|Jun 3
|POPS
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC