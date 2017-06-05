Sound Advice: Sarah Jarosz

Sound Advice: Sarah Jarosz

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

If there was ever a textbook example of a musical prodigy, Sarah Jarosz would certainly fit the bill. The native Texan - born in Austin, raised in Wimberley - learned to play the mandolin at 10 and quickly followed by picking up guitar, clawhammer banjo and octave mandolin.

