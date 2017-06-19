Sound Advice: MisterWives with The Greeting Committee
In a relatively brief five-year span, New York-based MisterWives has compiled a press kit filled with impressive accomplishments. The band got its start in 2012 when lead vocalist Mandy Lee was looking for an '80s cover band to play her 18th birthday party and decided to form one rather than hire one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|3 hr
|Kyboy
|9
|Fake designer bags?
|3 hr
|Kmann699
|1
|Rob Portman such a liar
|5 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|42
|Evaporator coil for a Rheem
|5 hr
|Gerry
|1
|Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci...
|8 hr
|POPS
|3
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Tue
|Pepe the Wonder Frog
|4
|Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ?
|Tue
|free food
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC