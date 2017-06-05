Sorry Military MBA Applicants, There'...

Sorry Military MBA Applicants, There's No Manual for B-School Research

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stacy Blackman Consulting

In this guest post directed at military applicants, army veteran and Cornell MBA Peter Sukits shares candid, actionable advice for military veterans considering a transition to a full-time MBA program. Pete is an aspiring career coach, author and finance professional living in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stacy Blackman Consulting.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) 15 hr Hoodlum Spray 26
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Mon Big Johnson 1
bored Sun Nightrider89 3
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) Sun Injudgement 728
News Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag... Sun Pops 4
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Sat POPS 1
Officer Tensing Trial Sat POPS 26
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC