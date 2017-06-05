'Simon & Garfunkel Story' coming to Cincinnati this fall The Simon & Garfunkel Story, an internationally-acclaimed theater show, will play the Taft Theatre on Oct. 5. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/05/simon-garfunkel-story-coming-cincinnati-fall/371111001/ "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," an immersive concert-style theater show, will play the Taft Theatre on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. The show chronicles Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's story from their humble beginnings to their success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their split in 1970, according to a news release. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

