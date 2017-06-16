Review: Moving performances impress i...

Review: Moving performances impress in 'La Boh me'

Review: Moving performances impress in 'La BohA me' Cincinnati Opera's "La BohA me" continues through June 24. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/arts/2017/06/16/review-moving-performances-impress-la-boheme/403711001/ Puccini's "La BohA me" is a "gift" for the conductor, who plays themes from the opera on his personal piano. Both the uninitiated and inveterate opera fans will be impressed by the lovely singing of soprano Nicole Cabell and tenor Sean Panikkar and by the antics of the quartet of bohemians that provide the Cincinnati Opera audience with as much humor as can be expected in an opera based on the novel "Vie de BohA me" by French writer Henri Murger.

