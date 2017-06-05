Reds finalize deal with Cuban SS Garcia

Reds finalize deal with Cuban SS Garcia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cincinatti Reds

The Reds announced Saturday that they have signed highly touted Cuban shortstop Jose Israel Garcia to a Minor League contract. The 19-year old is expected to get a signing bonus close to $5 million, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 1 hr POPS 23
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 1 hr Just tax 2
Memorial Rides ? 14 hr Pops 1
Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16) Sat Resist and Persist 43
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... Sat Resist and Persist 3
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) Sat POPS 36
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) Sat tina anne 733
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,688,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC