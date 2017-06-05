Reds finalize deal with Cuban SS Garcia
The Reds announced Saturday that they have signed highly touted Cuban shortstop Jose Israel Garcia to a Minor League contract. The 19-year old is expected to get a signing bonus close to $5 million, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.
