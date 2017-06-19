Queens of the Queen City

The headliner of this year's Saturday night Pride Festival is a collection of queens who competed on RuPaul's Drag Race : Derrick Barry, Pearl, Tatianna, Roxxxy Andrews and BenDeLaCreme. And while they may be closing out the evening, the Queen City's rich queen scene will be on full display all day on two stages with a handful of drag showcases featuring everyone from blonde queens and Goth queens to rhinestone-bedecked queens and fully choreographed lip-sync queens stomping it out on stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.