Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
There are 2 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from 13 hrs ago, titled Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:
Employees at the Hamilton County Prosecutor's officer were greeted with nearly a dozen protesters lined up outside the door on Thursday. Chants saying "When I say Tensing you say guilty, guilty.
#1 10 hrs ago
These people are having juvenile tantrums. These people need to accept that the juries voted in both cases to acquit Ray Tensing so what would a new trial hope to accomplish? NEXT: they need to accept that life is not always fair & that court rulings ALWAYS disappoint one side. ALWAYS!! Grow up & move on!
#2 3 hrs ago
Pops is an Old, White, Man & so in this situation Pops opinion means absolutely JACKS**T.
