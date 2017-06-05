Prosecutor: police shooting in traffic stop clearly murder
A prosecutor has told Ohio jurors that evidence will show that the 2015 police shooting of a black unarmed motorist was clearly murder, while the defense attorney says the white officer shot to "stop the threat." Attorney Stewart Mathews for Ray Tensing said in his opening statement Thursday that the former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|14 min
|tina anne
|731
|Officer Tensing Trial
|3 hr
|festis
|27
|bored
|19 hr
|Headlover
|4
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Tue
|Retired Hippie
|5
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Tue
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Jun 3
|POPS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC