Prosecutor on Tensing: Shooting in traffic stop "clearly" murder

A prosecutor told jurors Thursday that the 2015 police shooting of a black unarmed motorist in Cincinnati was "clearly a murder," while the defense attorney called the shooting justified because the white officer shot "to stop the threat." Ray Tensing, 27, a former University of Cincinnati officer, is on trial for a second time on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of Sam DuBose, 43, during a traffic stop.

