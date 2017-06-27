Prosecutor not saying yet if he'll tr...

Prosecutor not saying yet if he'll try cop for 3rd time

1 hr ago

An Ohio prosecutor says he's delaying comment on the case of a white police officer whose trial following the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist ended last week with a hung jury for the second time. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has not said whether he'll try the case for a third time but plans to comment the week of July 10. A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose following a 2015 traffic stop.

