Prosecution testimony nearing end in ...

Prosecution testimony nearing end in police murder retrial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, speaks on the witness stand during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati... . University of Cincinnati police officer David Lindenschmidt, left, talks about his body camera during the third day of testimony in the retrial of Ray Tensing, right, on Monday, June 12, 2017, in the ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Tango 20,932
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 1 hr Kyboy 4
Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16) 17 hr POPS 45
Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16) 22 hr May Driver 223
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) Tue Bull Durham 27
News The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ... Mon POPS 5
Memorial Rides ? Jun 11 Pops 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC