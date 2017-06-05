President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare at Cincinnati...
President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Shown are PlayCare co-owner Rays Whalen, left, and CSS Distribution Group President Dan Withrow and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bored
|9 hr
|Headlover
|4
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Tue
|Retired Hippie
|5
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|Tue
|Vlad
|729
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Tue
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Jun 3
|POPS
|1
|Officer Tensing Trial
|Jun 3
|POPS
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC