Pres. Trump heading to Ohio to talk i...

Pres. Trump heading to Ohio to talk infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

President Donald Trump will discuss his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways during a speech in Ohio Wednesday. As the White House tries to push past a series of distractions and focus on Trump's legislative agenda, the president will travel to the Rivertowne Marina on the Ohio River in Cincinnati to deliver a speech that will press efforts to repair the nation's aging levees, dams, locks and ports, as well as his larger infrastructure aims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bored 2 hr Headlover 4
News Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag... 21 hr Retired Hippie 5
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) Tue Vlad 729
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) Tue Cityman 27
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Jun 3 POPS 1
Officer Tensing Trial Jun 3 POPS 26
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC