Pres. Trump heading to Ohio to talk infrastructure

President Donald Trump will discuss his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways during a speech in Ohio Wednesday. As the White House tries to push past a series of distractions and focus on Trump's legislative agenda, the president will travel to the Rivertowne Marina on the Ohio River in Cincinnati to deliver a speech that will press efforts to repair the nation's aging levees, dams, locks and ports, as well as his larger infrastructure aims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.