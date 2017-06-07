Pres. Trump heading to Ohio to talk infrastructure
President Donald Trump will discuss his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways during a speech in Ohio Wednesday. As the White House tries to push past a series of distractions and focus on Trump's legislative agenda, the president will travel to the Rivertowne Marina on the Ohio River in Cincinnati to deliver a speech that will press efforts to repair the nation's aging levees, dams, locks and ports, as well as his larger infrastructure aims.
