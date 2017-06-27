Pop Press' finds beauty in the bizarre

Pop Press' finds beauty in the bizarre

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Thunder-Sky, Inc.'s current exhibit is inspired by graphic designer Scott Bruno's collection of offbeat but absolutely real articles, photos, advertisements, TV listings and fliers. Before weird news was something to click, it was something to clip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... 7 hr Whites Sick of Ki... 2
Do you suffer from SCUM? 7 hr Kitty Grabs Back 6
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 7 hr Kyboy 13
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 9 hr Reality Speaks 38
News Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08) 10 hr Jeckle and Heyd 18
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 20 hr Megan_lec 53
Tessah Carter Tue Cincydude 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,103,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC