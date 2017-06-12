Police investigating College Hill crash the seriously injured man on ATV
Cincinnati police are investigating a College Hill crash that seriously injured a man that was ejected off an ATV on Saturday. Police said 49-year-old Calvin Clark, was driving a 2008 Honda TRX 400E ATV west on Groesbeck Road.
Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
