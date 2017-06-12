Pick of the Fringe awards see fierce competition
Pick of the Fringe awards see fierce competition this year It was, by most longtime Fringe-goers' assessment, one of the best-ever Cincinnati Fringe Festivals. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/local/2017/06/12/pick-fringe-awards-fierce-competition/388028001/ The New York-based cast of "Romeo + Juliet + Anybodys" won The Dr. Robert J. Thierauf Producer's Pick of the Fringe on Saturday night at the Know Theatre of Cincinnati.
