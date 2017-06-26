Cincinnati Police Department Facebook...

Cincinnati Police Department Facebook page

The Cincinnati Police Department is recognizing one of their officers for going above and beyond the call of duty to help an out-of-town family whose trip to the Cincinnati Zoo was interrupted by an auto crash. District 4 Officer Rachel Baldwin met the family when she responded to an auto accident on East Martin Luther King Drive in Avondale back on May 28, police posted to their Facebook page early Monday.

