Paddle boat that traveled across the Midwest to Pierre now operating tours
KSFY News followed its journey up the Missouri River starting out in Cincinnati, Ohio, last fall crossing over a few dams along the way before arriving in Pierre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|15 min
|Kyboy
|19
|Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Chacha
|19
|Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose...
|4 hr
|POPS
|3
|Boycott Waynesville! (Nov '16)
|17 hr
|yup
|9
|Mirado crow/ gary potts delhi (Feb '14)
|21 hr
|Nobody you know
|6
|Remember retirees with 175,000 sick day cash in's?
|Thu
|What a waste
|1
|Do you suffer from SCUM?
|Thu
|Bull Durham
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC