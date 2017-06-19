Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from North Korea
There are 4 comments on the WWSB story from 18 hrs ago, titled Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from North Korea. In it, WWSB reports that:
CINCINNATI, OH - Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. He was returned from the totalitarian nation with severe brain damage.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
RIP Otto
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Yes, God will now take better care of him. Let us hope God will give those who can stop this inhumane piece of excrement who runs the show in North Korea a dose or two of what he gave Otto ! We can work on the forgiveness after we do something that might be construed as being in need of forgiveness later ! It is 2017 and we still have such people in this world, yet some people think we should not be aggressive around the world in its effective management. FOOLS !!
|
#3 13 hrs ago
Time to finish a fight that should have been finished decades ago.
|
#4 5 min ago
The North Korean guuks should be wiped off the face of the map. Kim Jong Un should be tried at The Hague.
|
|
