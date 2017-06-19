Otto Warmbier dead shortly after rele...

Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from North Korea

There are 4 comments on the WWSB story from 18 hrs ago, titled Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from North Korea. In it, WWSB reports that:

CINCINNATI, OH - Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. He was returned from the totalitarian nation with severe brain damage.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kyboy

Taylorsville, KY

#1 13 hrs ago
RIP Otto
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nukem til they Glow

Indian Trail, NC

#2 13 hrs ago
Kyboy wrote:
RIP Otto
Yes, God will now take better care of him. Let us hope God will give those who can stop this inhumane piece of excrement who runs the show in North Korea a dose or two of what he gave Otto ! We can work on the forgiveness after we do something that might be construed as being in need of forgiveness later ! It is 2017 and we still have such people in this world, yet some people think we should not be aggressive around the world in its effective management. FOOLS !!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
filko

Wabash, IN

#3 13 hrs ago
Kyboy wrote:
RIP Otto
Time to finish a fight that should have been finished decades ago.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pepe the Wonder Frog

Middletown, OH

#4 5 min ago
The North Korean guuks should be wiped off the face of the map. Kim Jong Un should be tried at The Hague.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 1 hr free food 9
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 13 hr Anna 50
Officer Tensing Trial 13 hr Legal Eagle 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Sun POPS 8
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) Jun 17 Pepe the Wonder Frog 31
Rob Portman such a liar Jun 15 HMH 41
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC