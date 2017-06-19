Otto Warmbier dead days after release...

Otto Warmbier dead days after release from North Korea

13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

"Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today," read the statement released by University of Cincinnati Medical Center Hospital on behalf of his family. Doctors at UC hospital did not know what caused Warmbier's brain damage.

