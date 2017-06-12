OSP: Cincinnati police officer charged with OVI
A Cincinnati police officer was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted a 2008 BMW swerving on northbound Interstate 75 near the Shepherd Lane exit and and pulled it over just after 4 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16)
|36 min
|Harold Anderson
|222
|Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|44
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|27
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ...
|16 hr
|POPS
|5
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Sun
|Just tax
|2
|Memorial Rides ?
|Sun
|Pops
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC