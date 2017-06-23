Orange is the New Black star Lea DeLaria grand marshal of Cincinnati Pride Parade
Lea DeLaria, Orange is the New Black actress, comedian and musician, will sing jazz after she grand marshals the Pride Parade Saturday. Orange is the New Black star Lea DeLaria grand marshal of Cincinnati Pride Parade Lea DeLaria, Orange is the New Black actress, comedian and musician, will sing jazz after she grand marshals the Pride Parade Saturday.
