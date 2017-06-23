Orange is the New Black star Lea DeLa...

Orange is the New Black star Lea DeLaria grand marshal of Cincinnati Pride Parade

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Lea DeLaria, Orange is the New Black actress, comedian and musician, will sing jazz after she grand marshals the Pride Parade Saturday. Orange is the New Black star Lea DeLaria grand marshal of Cincinnati Pride Parade Lea DeLaria, Orange is the New Black actress, comedian and musician, will sing jazz after she grand marshals the Pride Parade Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mistrial 9 hr Country Boy 4
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) 10 hr lighterthanyou 38
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 15 hr Bull Durham 35
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 18 hr Daniellelee66 50
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 21 hr Well 10
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Thu Kyboy 11
Evaporator coil for a Rheem Thu Gerry 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC