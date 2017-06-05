Only on FOX19 NOW: Cincinnati police ...

Only on FOX19 NOW: Cincinnati police suspect one of their own may be 'dirty' cop

Some Cincinnati police officers believe they may have a bad cop in their ranks- an officer who they suspect was tipping off drug dealers about police activity. Potential drug buys seemed to fall apart at the last minute once the accused officer found out about those cases, officers reported during internal interviews in June 2016.

