Only on FOX19 NOW: Cincinnati police suspect one of their own may be 'dirty' cop
Some Cincinnati police officers believe they may have a bad cop in their ranks- an officer who they suspect was tipping off drug dealers about police activity. Potential drug buys seemed to fall apart at the last minute once the accused officer found out about those cases, officers reported during internal interviews in June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|14 min
|tina anne
|731
|Officer Tensing Trial
|3 hr
|festis
|27
|bored
|19 hr
|Headlover
|4
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Tue
|Retired Hippie
|5
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Tue
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Jun 3
|POPS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC