Ohio's claim to My Morning Jacket fame

Thanks to Bo Koster, My Morning Jacket is, to some extent, an Ohio-Kentucky partnership. The Cleveland native joined the Louisville rock band four albums into its existence, making his MMJ recording debut on 2005's "Z."

