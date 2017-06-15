Ohio's claim to My Morning Jacket fame My Morning Jacket plays Riverbend Thursday, June 22. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/06/15/ohios-claim-my-morning-jacket-fame/399971001/ Thanks to Bo Koster, My Morning Jacket is, to some extent, an Ohio-Kentucky partnership. The Cleveland native joined the Louisville rock band four albums into its existence, making his MMJ recording debut on 2005's "Z."

