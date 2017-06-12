Ohio proposal could delay $60M repaym...

Ohio proposal could delay $60M repayment from online school

36 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An Ohio lawmaker is proposing legislation that could help one of the nation's largest online charter schools delay repaying $60 million it was found to owe the state. The proposal introduced by Republican Rep. Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, would apply to certain judgments in favor of the Department of Education and halt enforcement while they're under appeal if the other party posts bond.

