Move over, Fiona, Hippo Campus to play Fountain Square
Move over, Fiona, Hippo Campus to play Fountain Square Hippo Campus to play Friday with Pluto Revolts and Modern Aquatic. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/06/06/move-over-fiona-hippo-campus-play-fountain-square/373910001/ There's a part of Nathan Stocker that wants Hippo Campus to be a hugely popular band, bigger than, say, Walk the Moon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|1 hr
|Vlad
|729
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|1 hr
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|bored
|Jun 4
|Nightrider89
|3
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Jun 4
|Pops
|4
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Jun 3
|POPS
|1
|Officer Tensing Trial
|Jun 3
|POPS
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC