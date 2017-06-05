Morning News: Trump to visit Cincinnati Wednesday; media sues again over access to Tensing trial; SORTA asks for $225K more for streetcar SORTA's ask amounts to a 6 percent increase over the $4.2 million allocated for the project in the city budget this year and comes as the transit agency struggles to get the streetcar running at the 10-minute intervals stipulated by the city. President Donald Trump will be in Greater Cincinnati Wednesday to talk about work on the $1 trillion infrastructure revamp he promised during his campaign last year.

