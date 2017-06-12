Morning News: SORTA will wait for 201...

Morning News: SORTA will wait for 2018 for county sales tax ask;...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: SORTA will wait for 2018 for county sales tax ask; prosecution witness: Tensing wasn't dragged; protesters dressed in 'Handmaid's Tale' garb protest Ohio anti-abortion bill The women, garbed in red robes and white bonnets like those depicted in the online TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's landmark 1985 novel, came to protest SB 145, a new bill that would more or less outlaw abortion after 13 weeks of pregnancy. The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority will not ask Hamilton County voters in November to approve a sales tax that would fund its Metro bus service, the agency announced yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rob Portman such a liar 4 hr HMH 41
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 5 hr Pops 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,935
News The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ... 16 hr POPS 7
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 17 hr POPS 29
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 18 hr One Womyn Riot 4
Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16) Tue POPS 45
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC