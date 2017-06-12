Morning News: SORTA will wait for 2018 for county sales tax ask; prosecution witness: Tensing wasn't dragged; protesters dressed in 'Handmaid's Tale' garb protest Ohio anti-abortion bill The women, garbed in red robes and white bonnets like those depicted in the online TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's landmark 1985 novel, came to protest SB 145, a new bill that would more or less outlaw abortion after 13 weeks of pregnancy. The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority will not ask Hamilton County voters in November to approve a sales tax that would fund its Metro bus service, the agency announced yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.