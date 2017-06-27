Morning News: Local hospitals push back against Senate health care bill; president of black police union reacts to Tensing mistrial; Kasich website hacked with pro-ISIS messages Nearly 700,000 Ohioans could lose health insurance under the Senate's plan, including 60,000 people in Hamilton County. Leaders at Cincinnati's major hospitals are blasting a health care bill drafted by Republicans in the U.S. Senate that would repeal portions of former president Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.