Morning News: Here's the Tensing juro...

Morning News: Here's the Tensing juror questionnaire; Driehaus...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Here's the Tensing juror questionnaire; Driehaus creates commission to empower women; U.S. Supreme Court to hear Ohio voter purge case Commissioner Denise Driehaus is launching the county's Women and Girls Commission to work on issues like the region's wage gender gap while also pushing to encourage more women to run for elected office. It could get more expensive to park near the University of Cincinnati soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 hr Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services 4 hr Grace Haynes 221
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 4 hr Bouillon Cube 1
corinna metcalfe 6 hr hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi 6 hr hey you 1
News The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ... 11 hr Kyboy 2
Open storm drains Wed Snakebit 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,445,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC