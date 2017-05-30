Morning News: Here's the Tensing juror questionnaire; Driehaus creates commission to empower women; U.S. Supreme Court to hear Ohio voter purge case Commissioner Denise Driehaus is launching the county's Women and Girls Commission to work on issues like the region's wage gender gap while also pushing to encourage more women to run for elected office. It could get more expensive to park near the University of Cincinnati soon.

