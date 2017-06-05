Morning News: DNC chair in Cincinnati to respond to Trump speech;...
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be in Cincinnati today following President Donald Trump's visit yesterday. Perez, Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper and former mayor Mark Mallory will speak on the region's infrastructure needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Tensing Trial
|58 min
|Pissed
|8
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|tina anne
|731
|Officer Tensing Trial
|8 hr
|festis
|27
|bored
|Wed
|Headlover
|4
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Tue
|Retired Hippie
|5
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Tue
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC