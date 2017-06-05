Morning News: DNC chair in Cincinnati...

Morning News: DNC chair in Cincinnati to respond to Trump speech;...

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be in Cincinnati today following President Donald Trump's visit yesterday. Perez, Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper and former mayor Mark Mallory will speak on the region's infrastructure needs.

