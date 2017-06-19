Morning News: Council wrangles over human services funding ahead of budget vote; downtown Kroger will cost taxpayers millions; could FC Cincinnati stadium set off bidding war between cities? Efforts to find an extra $350,000 for human services failed after Council members balked at multiple moves to slim down the amount of money received by development groups like the Port Authority and 3CDC. Jurors will continue deliberations in the Ray Tensing retrial starting at 8:30 a.m. this morning after prosecution and defense gave their closing statements yesterday.

