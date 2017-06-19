Morning News: Council passes budget; street named for Jim Obergefell; ...
In a move commemorating Pride Month initiated by Councilman Chris Seelbach, Council officially named a portion of Mercer Street between Vine and Walnut streets for same-sex marriage pioneer Jim Obergefell. Jim Obergefell, lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned same-sex marriage bans across the country Good morning all.
