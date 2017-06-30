Morning News: Cincinnati Water Works ...

Morning News: Cincinnati Water Works going solar; should LLC owners be able to give twice to campaigns?; Kentucky secretary of state declines to release voter info to Trump administration Kentucky Secretary of State Alison L. Grimes says she will not comply with an order by the Trump administration requiring states to release voter information. The administration says the order is part of an investigation into voter fraud.

