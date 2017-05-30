Morning News: Cincinnati gets new par...

Morning News: Cincinnati gets new parks director; city will again...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Cincinnati gets new parks director; city will again track racial bias in policing; Ohio sues drug companies over opioid addiction Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced yesterday that his office is suing five drug companies he says are partly responsible for the opioid addiction crisis in the state. The federal lawsuit seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 6 hr Kyboy 10
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 11 hr Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services 13 hr Grace Haynes 221
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 13 hr Bouillon Cube 1
corinna metcalfe 15 hr hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi 15 hr hey you 1
News The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ... 20 hr Kyboy 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,454,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC