Minimum Gauge: Pink Floyd fans shocke...

Minimum Gauge: Pink Floyd fans shocked and outraged by poltical elements at Roger Waters' concert

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Some Pink Floyd fans walk out of Roger Waters gigs after Trump bashing; Todd Rundgren just tells Trump fans to stay home, gets Fox News to play his video; Glenn Danzig is not cool with selling baby parts Scene from the film based on Pink Floyd's 'The Wall.' Nope, don't see the political element.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 3 min Grace Haynes 221
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 3 min tina anne 721
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 19 min Bouillon Cube 1
corinna metcalfe 1 hr hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi 1 hr hey you 1
News The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ... 7 hr Kyboy 2
Open storm drains Wed Snakebit 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Tornado
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,441,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC