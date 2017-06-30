Minimum Gauge: Jenner sisters jack Biggie, Tupac, Ozzy and others

Minimum Gauge: Jenner sisters jack Bi...

Kendall and Kylie Jenner steal imagery from music icons, put faces over top for $125 T-shirt line; JAY-Z takes on Prince's estate over questionable business dealings; even Annie Lennox gets musician scam emails. The youngest Kardashian family members, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, yanked a line of overpriced T-shirts after enduring the scorn of the music world.

