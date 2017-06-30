Minimum Gauge: Jenner sisters jack Biggie, Tupac, Ozzy and others
Kendall and Kylie Jenner steal imagery from music icons, put faces over top for $125 T-shirt line; JAY-Z takes on Prince's estate over questionable business dealings; even Annie Lennox gets musician scam emails. The youngest Kardashian family members, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, yanked a line of overpriced T-shirts after enduring the scorn of the music world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|2 hr
|Faguely1
|39
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Neon_weed
|58
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|9 hr
|Kyboy
|19
|Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08)
|11 hr
|Chacha
|19
|Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose...
|13 hr
|POPS
|3
|Boycott Waynesville! (Nov '16)
|Fri
|yup
|9
|Mirado crow/ gary potts delhi (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Nobody you know
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC