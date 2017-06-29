Melt Eclectic Caf to Reopen Fourth of July

As music from local and national touring artists permeates the streets of Northside during the annual Rock n' Roll Carnival on the Fourth of July, the neighborhood's Melt Eclectic CafA© will open the doors of its new and expanded restaurant location in the Gantry Building. A known niche for vegan and vegetarian dishes - though there are plenty of menu items for omnivores and carnivores, too - the cafA© was originally located at 4165 Hamilton Ave. and closed its doors at the end of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.