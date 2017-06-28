Dancing with the Stars host, Saved By Bell star and fitness guru Mario Lopez will appear at the Cincinnati Taco Festival July 8. Mario Lopez to hit riverfront for Cincinnati Taco Festival Dancing with the Stars host, Saved By Bell star and fitness guru Mario Lopez will appear at the Cincinnati Taco Festival July 8. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/28/mario-lopez-hit-riverfront-cincinnati-taco-festival/429631001/ "Dancing with the Stars" host, "Saved By Bell star" and fitness guru Mario Lopez will appear at the Cincinnati Taco Festival on July 8. The festival at Yeatman's Cove, sponsored by Enquirer Media, on the riverfront will feature $2 tacos from more than 25 local chefs and eateries.

