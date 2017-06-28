Mario Lopez to hit riverfront for Cin...

Mario Lopez to hit riverfront for Cincinnati Taco Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Dancing with the Stars host, Saved By Bell star and fitness guru Mario Lopez will appear at the Cincinnati Taco Festival July 8. Mario Lopez to hit riverfront for Cincinnati Taco Festival Dancing with the Stars host, Saved By Bell star and fitness guru Mario Lopez will appear at the Cincinnati Taco Festival July 8. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/28/mario-lopez-hit-riverfront-cincinnati-taco-festival/429631001/ "Dancing with the Stars" host, "Saved By Bell star" and fitness guru Mario Lopez will appear at the Cincinnati Taco Festival on July 8. The festival at Yeatman's Cove, sponsored by Enquirer Media, on the riverfront will feature $2 tacos from more than 25 local chefs and eateries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 24 min Reality Speaks 38
News Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08) 1 hr Jeckle and Heyd 18
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 10 hr Megan_lec 53
Tessah Carter Tue Cincydude 2
News Somerville residents want to preserve their his... (Jul '10) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 4
Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16) Tue erica 228
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... Mon POPS 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC