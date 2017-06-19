Live Stream: Adrien Broner vs. Mikey ...

Live Stream: Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia Press Conference

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Four-division world champion Adrien "The Problem'' Broner and three-division world champion Mikey Garcia square off in a blockbuster matchup in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, Saturday, July 29, live on SHOWTIME, presented by Premier Boxing Champions at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING. Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are priced at $950, $750, $350, $300, $250, $150, $75, and $50 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... 5 min Pepe the Wonder Frog 4
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 1 hr free food 9
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 13 hr Anna 50
Officer Tensing Trial 13 hr Legal Eagle 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Sun POPS 8
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) Jun 17 Pepe the Wonder Frog 31
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC