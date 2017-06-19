Live Stream: Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia Press Conference
Four-division world champion Adrien "The Problem'' Broner and three-division world champion Mikey Garcia square off in a blockbuster matchup in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, Saturday, July 29, live on SHOWTIME, presented by Premier Boxing Champions at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING. Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are priced at $950, $750, $350, $300, $250, $150, $75, and $50 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
