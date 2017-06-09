Life on the road: A day in the life of a food truck Street Chef Brigade figures it out Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/09/life-road-day-life-food-truck/359697001/ Shane Coffey, owner of Street Chef Brigade food truck, is pictured, Monday, June 5, 2017, at Fountain Square in Cincinnati. "One Philly walkin' in," yells Sean Hart to Shane Coffey, and lunch hour on the Chef Street Brigade food truck begins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.