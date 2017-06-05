Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial
Jurors likely will see body camera video from the scene of a 2015 police shooting during this week's testimony in the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. Prosecutors say the video from Ray Tensing's body camera shows there was no reason to use deadly force during the traffic stop.
