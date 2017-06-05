Jury to see body camera video of poli...

Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Jurors likely will see body camera video from the scene of a 2015 police shooting during this week's testimony in the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. Prosecutors say the video from Ray Tensing's body camera shows there was no reason to use deadly force during the traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 4 hr POPS 23
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 4 hr Just tax 2
Memorial Rides ? 17 hr Pops 1
Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16) Sat Resist and Persist 43
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... Sat Resist and Persist 3
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) Sat POPS 36
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) Sat tina anne 733
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC