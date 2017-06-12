Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial
Ray Tensing, center, listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stewart Mathews during his retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the ope... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ...
|4 hr
|POPS
|5
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|POPS
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Sun
|Just tax
|2
|Memorial Rides ?
|Sun
|Pops
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|43
|The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen...
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC