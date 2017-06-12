Jury to see body camera video of poli...

Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Ray Tensing, center, listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stewart Mathews during his retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the ope... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ... 4 hr POPS 5
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 5 hr POPS 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr online reality bu... 20,927
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Sun Just tax 2
Memorial Rides ? Sun Pops 1
Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16) Sat Resist and Persist 43
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... Sat Resist and Persist 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC