Jury goes into fifth day of deliberations in Cincinnati police shooting trial

Jurors will continue deliberations into a fifth day in a former University of Cincinnati police officer's second trial, longer than the deadlocked jury did in his first trial. After a full day Thursday, jurors in Ray Tensing's murder retrial have deliberated nearly 26 hours, compared to 25 hours over four days before a mistrial was declared last November.

