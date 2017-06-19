Jury goes into fifth day of deliberations in Cincinnati police shooting trial
Jurors will continue deliberations into a fifth day in a former University of Cincinnati police officer's second trial, longer than the deadlocked jury did in his first trial. After a full day Thursday, jurors in Ray Tensing's murder retrial have deliberated nearly 26 hours, compared to 25 hours over four days before a mistrial was declared last November.
