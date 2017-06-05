Jury expected to be seated for Ohio cop's murder retrial
The judge expects a jury to be seated soon for the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz said Tuesday that she thinks a jury will be seated Wednesday.
