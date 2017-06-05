Jury expected to be seated for Ohio c...

Jury expected to be seated for Ohio cop's murder retrial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The judge expects a jury to be seated soon for the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz said Tuesday that she thinks a jury will be seated Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag... 3 hr Retired Hippie 5
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) 7 hr Vlad 729
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) 8 hr Cityman 27
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Mon Big Johnson 1
bored Jun 4 Nightrider89 3
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Jun 3 POPS 1
Officer Tensing Trial Jun 3 POPS 26
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC