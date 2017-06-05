Interns at Lunch: Kitty Brew Cat Caf ...

Interns at Lunch: Kitty Brew Cat Caf

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

We recently asked our interns to lounge around with some cats and sip on a few drinks. Here's their verdict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Always wondering 20,924
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) 10 hr honkie 32
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) Thu tina anne 731
Officer Tensing Trial Thu festis 27
bored Wed Headlover 4
News Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag... Tue Retired Hippie 5
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC