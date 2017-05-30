ICE agents arrest undocumented dad with no criminal record at USCIS appointment
The Paris Climate deal was the most comprehensive international accord to fight climate change yet. It was signed by all but... Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, is now considered a "subject of interest" by the FBI... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen...
|Fri
|wormwood
|2
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|Thu
|Kyboy
|10
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Thu
|Vlad
|725
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Thu
|Grace Haynes
|221
|corinna metcalfe
|Thu
|hey you
|1
|Too Tall & Levi
|Thu
|hey you
|1
|The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ...
|Thu
|Kyboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC