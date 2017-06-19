Heart to Heart with Heartland
A framed sheet crowded with signatures from 2015's Pride march sits next to the door of Heartland Trans Wellness Group. Each year, an average of 600 to 700 people stop by their table at Cincinnati's Pride, making it a vital moment of exposure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|7 hr
|Kyboy
|9
|Fake designer bags?
|8 hr
|Kmann699
|1
|Rob Portman such a liar
|9 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|42
|Evaporator coil for a Rheem
|9 hr
|Gerry
|1
|Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci...
|12 hr
|POPS
|3
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Tue
|Pepe the Wonder Frog
|4
|Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ?
|Tue
|free food
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC