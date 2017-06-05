Grave of Cincinnati boy who killed hi...

Grave of Cincinnati boy who killed himself opened to retrieve tablet

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Gabriel Taye's grave was opened Wednesday to remove the tablet on behalf of the county prosecutor's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bored 5 hr Headlover 4
News Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag... Tue Retired Hippie 5
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) Tue Vlad 729
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) Tue Cityman 27
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Jun 3 POPS 1
Officer Tensing Trial Jun 3 POPS 26
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC