Grave of Cincinnati boy who killed himself opened to retrieve tablet
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Gabriel Taye's grave was opened Wednesday to remove the tablet on behalf of the county prosecutor's office.
